Ethno-educators are now Normalistas

In the Municipality of Mistrató, 54 ethno-educators graduated as normalistas, who with this training acquired pedagogical tools to transform and improve their work inside the classroom.

In this process, what is involved in the appointment of an indigenous teacher must be taken into account, normally it is about those graduate students who are endorsed by the indigenous governors and who do not require, but to be bachelors, so that they do not receive the pedagogical tools to exercise with better knowledge the teaching profession.

For this reason, this training of approximately 5 semesters that is almost equivalent to a technology, structurally changes the way of thinking and acting towards the pedagogical aspect, thus benefiting the children and adolescents within the school.

Photo: Provided by the Government of Risaralda

This is how the process took place, initially the institution was in charge of verifying the educational demand that was initially 60 applicants, which allowed the opening of 2 groups that were trained with teachers who traveled from Pereira.

“I have been teaching in the primary classrooms of La Villada for eight years, in an indigenous area near the urban area of ​​Mistrató and I am happy because when I started I only had my bachelor’s degree; now I will continue the professionalization process because that results in the quality of education and in innovative processes that we can deliver to students”, said Yeferson Niasa, one of the graduate ethnoeducators.

On the other hand, Carlos Iván Betancourt Buitrago, Secretary of Education in charge of Risaralda. He stated that the Governor promised to advance a process so that all indigenous students have high-level trained teachers and thanks to the “Risaralda Professional” program, for now it was possible to train these 21 teachers who will continue their professional process.

The students expressed that the training process was very nice and successful, they also expressed their gratitude to the government and the Normal Superior of Pereira because it has been a work that links these institutions by focusing on the importance of education in indigenous communities .

“A bit complicated because at first you are not prepared to take care of children and work with them, suddenly some terms are difficult to understand, but as you progress, experience and your colleagues help a lot to understand the role of being a good teacher said Yeferson Niasa, graduate.

For his part, Jaime de Jesús Pulido Vargas, rector of the Normal Superior, expressed that the event is a special delivery, not only for the department, but also for the country. There were 90 graduates as superiors trained to teach in preschool and primary. Well, in addition to the graduates by the agreement and those linked as a plus, another 36 graduates also took on the challenge of becoming normalists.

THE AMOUNT

54 ethnoeducators graduated as Normalistas, 21 supported by the Gobernación and Normal Superior agreement, an institution that as a plus to the agreement linked another 33 ethnoeducators.

In this way, the pedagogical procedure of the classrooms of all teachers is improved.

Photo: Provided by the Government of Risaralda

