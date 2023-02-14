Bad Bunny is the only Latino artist to be among the 10 highest-paid artists of 2022, according to a recent report published by Forbes.

The most listened to urban artist in the world, ranks tenth in the top with a profit of 88 million dollars last year alone.

Ninth place went to Taylor Swift, the only woman in the ranking and who managed to add 92 million dollars to her fortune.

James Cameron, director of Avatar, ranked eighth with $95 million, followed by Rolling Stones with $98 million.

Brad Pitt managed to peak at number six, with earnings of $100 million, earned largely from the sale of his production company Plan B and his role in “Bullet Train.”

Last in the top five are James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, the creators of The Simpsons, who earned $105 million.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the mastermind behind South Park, managed to make it to number four, with $160 million in earnings thanks to the irreverent animated series.

The producer and screenwriter Tyler Perry, the singer Sting and the band Genesis, are the ones who earned the most in 2022, with 175, 210 and 230 million dollars respectively.

