Home News Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift among the 10 highest-paid artists of 2022
News

Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift among the 10 highest-paid artists of 2022

by admin
Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift among the 10 highest-paid artists of 2022

Bad Bunny is the only Latino artist to be among the 10 highest-paid artists of 2022, according to a recent report published by Forbes.

The most listened to urban artist in the world, ranks tenth in the top with a profit of 88 million dollars last year alone.

Ninth place went to Taylor Swift, the only woman in the ranking and who managed to add 92 million dollars to her fortune.

James Cameron, director of Avatar, ranked eighth with $95 million, followed by Rolling Stones with $98 million.

Brad Pitt managed to peak at number six, with earnings of $100 million, earned largely from the sale of his production company Plan B and his role in “Bullet Train.”

Last in the top five are James L. Brooks and Matt Groening, the creators of The Simpsons, who earned $105 million.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the mastermind behind South Park, managed to make it to number four, with $160 million in earnings thanks to the irreverent animated series.

The producer and screenwriter Tyler Perry, the singer Sting and the band Genesis, are the ones who earned the most in 2022, with 175, 210 and 230 million dollars respectively.

observadorlatino

See also  Murder of Fiera in Treviso, the alleged killers are dangerous and can pollute evidence

You may also like

Self slap!It is rumored that the airship appeared...

Energy and gas service would be at risk...

Fear in Casanare due to the appearance of...

James Rodríguez completed 20 games at Olympiacos, did...

Águilas Doradas did not request permits from Dimayor...

Before it was called chaos

Demolition stage at the Lesser Coliseum

So far this year they have recovered 78...

Yang Ning: The Cyberspace Administration of China blocked...

Peru approves motion to declare Gustavo Petro persona...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy