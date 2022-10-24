Home News Bad weather, fallen trees on the roads: firefighters at work
Bad weather, fallen trees on the roads: firefighters at work

Still inconveniences, on the morning of Monday 24 October, related to bad weather. The firefighters are at work, in Dogna and Tarcento, for some trees that have fallen on the roadway. In Dogna, near Saletto, some plants have fallen along the state road 13 and at the moment part of the carriageway is blocked. Inevitable inconveniences to vehicular traffic.

In Tarcento, in via Bernadia, however, a tree has fallen occupying the entire carriageway. On the spot, alerted by motorists and residents, there are firefighters. Photos will arrive later.

