Bad weather in Calabria, four people rescued – Calabria

Got stuck in the car in an underpass in Lamezia Terme

(ANSA) – LAMEZIA TERME, JUNE 25 – Cars trapped in a railway underpass and four people rescued by the Fire Brigade and the Civil Protection volunteer group who extracted them from the cars and saved them. It happened in Falerna, in the hinterland of Lamezia Terme where a “flash storm” made its appearance this morning, a rapid perturbation with sometimes intense thunderstorms that caused considerable inconvenience in a large area of ​​Calabria. On the spot, in addition to the firefighters, also the carabinieri and numerous citizens including the mayor of Falerna, Francesco Stella and the municipal administrators who helped the unfortunate people, hosted in an accommodation facility in the area (ANSA).

