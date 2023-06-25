Goal of the month: Hübers wins in May

As of: 06/25/2023 7:49 p.m

Dream goal with the heel: Cologne’s Tim Hübers secures the award for May’s goal of the month with his remarkable goal against Hertha BSC Berlin – and surpasses Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller, who also scored with the heel.

In a duel between world-class striker Haller and central defender Hübers for the best goal of the month, the roles should actually be clearly divided. The fact that the Cologne defender is just a step ahead in May 2023 is partly due to the repeatedly impressive participation of the Cologne fans in the goal of the month vote and partly to a goal that even the best attackers in the world could not have asked for better can achieve.

That was great cinema

Hübers’ goal is certainly one of the top ten in the category of hacking goals in the TDM, which is already rich in good goals. In Cologne there was a longer discussion after the game: Was it rehearsed? Was it luck? In any case, it was great cinema!

Teammate Linton Maina plays the ball halfway up from the right wing into the six-yard box. Hübers stands to the side of the goal and actually has no chance of getting the ball with a good view. As quick as a thought, he turns away from the goal, extends his right leg and, standing with his back to the goal, kicks the ball beautifully with his heel into the net.

38 TdM for Cologne

1. FC Köln has now secured third place in the all-time table with 38 golden TdM medals. Only Bayern Munich and the German national team have more Goalscorers of the Month since the competition began in 1971.