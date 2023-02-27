news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LIVORNO, FEBRUARY 26 – Tomorrow schools of all levels will be closed in the municipality of Stazzema (Lucca), in the Apuan Alps, due to the bad weather warning. The Municipality made it known with a post on the Facebook page.



In Versilia already today the promoters of the Pietrasantino Carnival, in Pietrasanta, have postponed the last course to Sunday 5 March (always starting at 3pm). This was decided by the councilor for popular traditions and the presidents of the districts given the bad weather conditions and having evaluated the forecasts which do not guarantee a substantial improvement. The awards ceremony has also been postponed to March 5th. (HANDLE).

