Due to the bad weather that hit Bresciano in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the Re torrent overflowed in Vallecamonica. Forty people were evacuated from the municipalities of Braone and Niardo. There were three minor injuries. The firefighters are working to secure the two countries.

Termoli, Colombo seafront underwater

The one recorded in the Brescia area is only the latest in a series of events caused by bad weather. On Wednesday, 15 minutes of storms were enough, as part of the meteorological phenomena that had been widely announced, to trigger chain damage in Termoli, the city of Molise most affected by the violent afternoon thunderstorms.

The pouring rain, in some moments mixed with hail, accompanied by strong gusts of wind, flooded the Cristoforo Colombo promenade that runs along the shores on the north beach of the Molise town. The water reached half a meter in some places, dragging parked scooters and electric bikes.

The wind blew up sign posts and shattered trees.

Gusts of wind and rain in the Foggia area

Violent storms also recorded throughout the province of Foggia, especially in the capital and on the Gargano. Heavy rain in Peschici where before the violent storm black clouds and a strong wind forced the lifeguards of the bathing establishments to remove all tourists from the beach.