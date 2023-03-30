There will be 10 short films in competition for the BAFF short section of the XXI edition of BAFF B.A. Film Festival. The works, which will be screened as part of the festival programming, are an important part of this 2023 edition which will take place from 15 to 21 April 2023.

The jury, made up of students from the Michelangelo Antonioni Film Institute and chaired by director and screenwriter Giancarlo Scarchilli, will decide the winner, who will be a guest on the final evening of the event. Short films made in 2022 with a maximum duration of 15 minutes will compete.

These are the titles in competition:

“Me and you” by Valentina De Amicis sees as protagonists: Mia, 39 and Rick, 28 years old. The two meet by chance on a Roman night and spend the evening together. They get to know each other well and weave an intense relationship, the difference between age doesn’t seem to be an issue between the two at first until they find themselves forced to make a decision.

“While you were gone” by Maurizio Rigatti. The “Doctor Agordo” provides home care to the elderly Lorenza. Thanks to music, an incredible empathic bond is born between the two, which awakens memories and regrets of a lifetime in a crescendo of emotions.

“Il Grande Melies” by Beatrice Campagna focuses on the complex relationship between a father, a renowned illusionist, and his young musician daughter. The stage, which has deeply united and divided them over the years, is the place where they meet and where the conflicts of the their relationship.

“You see me?” by Alessandro Riccardi is the story of Daphne, a 16-year-old girl suffering from a depression so strong that she takes on the appearance of a real physical presence: a shadow.

“Three times a week” by Emanuele Vicorito features the Berrezzella sisters as protagonists. Three times a week they try their luck playing Lotto but always with due superstition. One day, in Vico Scassacocchi, they find themselves faced with the scene of a betrayal which becomes for them yet another opportunity to challenge their luck in an attempt to change their lives forever.

“Internet Ssparito” by Matteo Cirillo, Bonolli bros takes us into the life of Andrea, a boy who feels he has lost contact with the people around him, all immersed in the reality of social networks from which Andrea decides to leave because, for him, nothing is more fascinating than people in the flesh. The consequences of his gesture are immediate.

“John and the Bicycle” by Gianpaolo Pupillo is the adventure of Tino who has only ten minutes to get to work and avoid being fired. Unforeseen events won’t hinder him because his archenemy along the way is himself.

“Gallery n.5” by Chiara De Angelis takes us on a hot June day in Rome in 2010. On the balcony no. 5 in the San Lorenzo district. Marilù and her father Corrado receive the last eviction notification for innocent arrears. The girl agrees to leave The father decides to stay and this decision will bring out the prison in which they are locked up.

In “Yesterday” by Edoardo Paganelli we enter Fernando’s life, an existence inexorably overwhelmed by the disease. The life he had with his wife Mariuccia will never be able to return to the way it was before and she tries with all her might to be supportive of Fernando.

Raffaele Grasso’s caress, inspired by a true story, takes us into the life of Cesare, the granite guardian of a cemetery and Mario, a gentleman from another time who seems to ignore the fact that he cannot enter due to the lockdown. When Cesare is convinced to open the gate, his way of seeing the world changes.