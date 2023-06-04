Overturned vehicle leaves one dead and one injured after a traffic accident – ​​Diario La Página

This morning there was a traffic accident at kilometer 40 of the Pan-American highway, jurisdiction of San Rafael Cedros, Cuscatlán, where an overturned vehicle left one dead and one injured.

According to Civil Protection reports, one person was injured in the mishap, who was taken to a hospital, but died. While another person was injured with injuries.

The Civil Protection Operational Tactical Team cleaned up the oil spill after the traffic accident in which only one vehicle was involved.

At the moment, the identities of the victims have not been revealed, nor the circumstances in which the mishap originated.