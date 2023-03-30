Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, March 30th Topic: Short video has become the primary application for “touching the Internet” and the usage rate is higher among young and middle-aged people——Decoding the new development trend of the online audio-visual industry

Xinhua News Agency reporters Dong Xiaohong and Yuan Qiuyue

The number of online audio-visual users exceeds 1 billion, and short videos have become the primary application for netizens to “connect to the Internet”. How to iteratively upgrade short video content? Will Short Videos Replace Long Videos? How can “audio-visual +” help digital transformation in multiple fields?

Short videos become the primary application for netizens to “touch the Internet”

According to the “Research Report on China‘s Internet Audio-Visual Development (2023)” released by this conference, as of December 2022, the number of Internet audio-visual users in my country will reach 1.04 billion, surpassing instant messaging and becoming the largest Internet application. Among them, short videos have become the main growth of the industry.

Zhou Jie, deputy secretary-general of the China Network Audio-Visual Program Service Association, said that at present, the number of short video users has reached 1.012 billion, and it has become the primary application to attract netizens to “touch the Internet”.

Zhou Jie said that the ability of short videos to “receive new users” is far superior to that of instant messaging. Among the new Internet users, 24.3% used short video applications when they first went online, which put them at a greater distance from other applications.

Why can short videos become the first choice for netizens to “touch the Internet”? Wang Xiaopei, a lecturer at the School of Language and Communication of Beijing Jiaotong University, believes that the operation of short videos is simple and convenient, coupled with its visual and down-to-earth expression, which greatly reduces the acceptance threshold for new netizens. In addition, short videos also have strong social attributes. Users can interact with video content and share it with family and friends. This strong interactivity can help new netizens better integrate into the Internet world.

Will Short Videos Replace Long Videos?

As short videos become an important communication tool, will short videos replace long videos? At this conference, relevant experts and practitioners also gave answers.

“Short videos will not replace long videos, but with the development of the audio-visual industry, the two will merge with each other to accelerate the formation of a benign industry ecology.” Yu Liangxing, chairman of Beijing Gouzheng Data Technology Co., Ltd., told reporters that currently, short videos The industry has matured, audience aesthetics, industry rules, and platform gameplay are constantly changing. Short videos need to learn from long videos, refine and “polish” between square inches, and take “long” to complement “short” in order to continue to develop.

“In the past, some short videos simply cut long videos short. Now, many short video content creators have reached cooperation with long video producers, and short videos perform ‘secondary processing’ on long videos. Not only the content is better, It can also attract traffic for long videos and promote each other.” said Li Xuelin, founder of Beijing Yunhe Culture Media Co., Ltd.

Wang Xiaopei also believes that short videos are more suitable for fragmented scenes and can quickly attract the attention of viewers in a short period of time; long videos can better convey complex stories and emotions. “The relationship between long and short videos is integrated and complementary, and this trend is also emerging in the industry now. Long and short videos play their respective advantages in different situations and cooperate with each other.” Wang Xiaopei said.

Higher usage rate among young and middle-aged groups

According to the data from the “Research Report on China‘s Internet Audio-Visual Development (2023)”, the usage rate of online audio-visual is higher among young and middle-aged people with high education, first-tier cities and new first-tier cities. In particular, watching news and learning knowledge has become an important demand for short video users.

Changes in user groups have brought new challenges to practitioners. After the “barbaric growth” in the early stage, the content ecology of short videos has gradually entered the scope of stricter supervision, and the industry is also “craving” for better content.

Li Jun, secretary of the party committee and general manager of China Mobile Migu Chengdu Company, pointed out that the online audio-visual industry needs to insist on content innovation, especially to strengthen the deep integration and coordinated development with culture, education, tourism and other related fields, in order to continuously satisfy users’ demands for diversified and high-quality products. content needs.

“Users are more educated, and the depth and breadth of thinking are improving. The previous industry growth model of ‘traffic first’ may be subverted. Short video works that absorb nutrients and ‘transform’ from literary works such as novels and poems will become more and more popular. There is a growing market,” said Hou Hong, a professor at the School of Literature and Journalism at Sichuan University.