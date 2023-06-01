Home » Bagadó: activities on Children’s Day
Bagadó: activities on Children’s Day

The Bagadó mayor’s office celebrated CHILDREN’S DAY on Saturday, May 27, with sports activities, a shawm group, and clowns.

This event took place at the CIC (coliseum). The social manager Lic. Yorladys Murillo, prior to the event, invited the children to participate in their own activities, such as singing and other actions of cultural joy.

Of these recreational activities, the children were the ones who enjoyed themselves and were also attentive to the artistic shows, in addition to participating in sports competitions.

The joy of the children and their enthusiasm was reflected in the laughter and applause.

This day’s activity ended with spectacular gifts, such as tablets, skateboards, cars, balls and many more details. Refreshments were then delivered as a token of affection from the municipal administration for all attendees.

