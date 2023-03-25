Kemal Kilicdaroglu IYI Party Istanbul Deputy, who drew attention with his statement “We are against the imposition of his candidacy” Yavuz Agiralioglu It was stated that IYI Party leader Meral Akşener was unaware of this speech.

Bahadır Erdem, Deputy Chairman of the IYI Party“Before that statement Dear President, Meral Akşener’s He certainly didn’t know.”

‘I’M SAYING BY AKŞENER ONE TO ONE’

When asked about Ağıralioğlu’s statements in a television program he attended, IYI Party Law and Justice Policy President Bahadır Erdem said, “First of all, let me say this. Our esteemed Chairman, Meral Akşener, was definitely not aware of that statement. “There is a real democracy in our party. I was able to say this with great ease when I was expressing my opinion in my own party, for example, that we should continue with the candidacy of Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu.”

‘I LOVE BUT OUR IDEAS DO NOT MATCH’

Stating that he was one of the names that supported Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy during the process of the candidacy being announced, Erdem said:

“I was the only person who openly supported me that day. But I want to say that this was an objection to my own opinion, made within the discipline of the party, within the democracy, within the area of ​​freedom opened by the esteemed President. Yavuz Bey’in this is his own thoughts, that is, the statement he made is the political thoughts of Mr. Yavuz Ağıralioğlu. He can do this at our party. By the way, let me tell you Yavuz Bey’i I also like people as a person and as a friend, but our political ideas do not match with each other in this sense.

‘KILIÇDAROĞLU WILL BE ELECTED IN THE FIRST ROUND’

Why am I saying this too? I think the opposite of what Mr. Yavuz Ağıralioğlu thinks. I do not think like Mr. Yavuz and I definitely believe that Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu will be elected as the 13th President of Turkey by this nation and will be elected in the first round. Our President, Mr. President, used to say this all the time.”

