Bahçeli: Swim on land, swim in the sea, swim in the air…

MHP Chairman Bahçeli addressed the citizens at the program held in front of the Kahramanmaraş Governorship and attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Expressing that he experienced great pain and sadness due to the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş on February 6, Bahçeli wished mercy to those who lost their lives in the earthquakes and healing to those who were injured. Stating that a great earthquake occurred after disasters such as floods and epidemics, Bahçeli continued as follows: […]

