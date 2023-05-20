Transit agent seen with a weapon in Cali generated controversy

A video with a controversial scene involving a traffic agent from Cali is shooting on social networks.

In the images a transit guard is displayed displaying a firearm while exercising his function on the roads of the capital of the Valley.

The controversy in Santiago de Cali is generated among those who They ask to sanction it and those who point out that it must be protected of attacks on those in charge of order in the mobility in the “Sucursal del cielo”.

This has to do with the fact that traffic control became an activity surrounded by mishaps and risks in the streets of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Weekly, in the Valle del Cauca capital two or three attacks and assaults are reported against the guards of the Ministry of Mobility, while carrying out the performance of their duties.

In the aforementioned video, a person is seen recording with a cell phone and approaching from behind a guard who is located in front of some people in a green area, apparently near the Zoo, west of the city.

The uniformed man reaches into the waistband of his pants and pulls out what would be a pistol. It has not been specified if it is a firearm or a traumatic one.

Given this situation, the Secretary of Mobility of Cali, William Vallejo, maintained that the case was known and that a police patrol from the quadrant arrived in the sector.

Meanwhile, a protocol was initiated to clarify the situation and determine the opening of a disciplinary process.

Position of some traffic agents:

Some of the transit agents of Cali denounced repeated physical and verbal threats who suffer with sharp weapons in Cali.

It should be noted that the guards are not allowed to carry weapons in their trade in the streets. However, there are those who defend the uniformed for the aggressions to which they are subjectedwhile others question them in their performances.

A clear example of this occurred on February 19; that day a transit guard, supposedly armed, was attacked by a driver in the vicinity of the Transport terminal in Cali.

