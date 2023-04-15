This is the route that Line 2 of the Bogotá Metro will have

The Second Line of the Bogota Metro It will connect the towns of Suba and Engativá with the city center. This mega-work will have a length of 15.5 kilometers and 11 stations, of which 10 will be underground.

In accordance with the stipulation, there will be 25 trains with a capacity of 1,800 passengers per train.

Line 2 of the Bogotá Metro will cover four locations in the city, starting in Chapinero, where it will connect with the First Line of the Bogotá Metro.

The tour continues through Barrios Unidos to Engativá, to head towards Suba along Ciudad de Cali avenue.

Why is line 2 underground?

According to the District, thanks to a study of alternatives and pre-feasibility, carried out in 2020, which took into account the environmental impact, the construction process, urban planning, the user experience, the financial aspect, the benefits and risks, it was defined that Line 2 of the Metro was underground.

With the aim of positively impacting the city, cutting-edge technology will be implemented by means of an EPBM tunnel boring machine, which will allow the tunnel to be built between a depth between 25 and 35 meters.