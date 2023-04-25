Home » Decision about Turkish citizen detained in Masjid al-Aqsa – World News
Decision about Turkish citizen detained in Masjid al-Aqsa – World News

Decision about Turkish citizen detained in Masjid al-Aqsa – World News

Mescid-i Aksaone in Turkish citizen was detained. According to information obtained from diplomatic sources, the detained citizen Türkiyeof Tel Aviv It was stated that he was released with the initiatives of the Embassy and the Consulate General of Jerusalem. In addition, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jerusalem Consulate GeneralIt was stated that he was very interested in the situation of the citizen.

