BAIRO. Wife, mother and grandmother of mayors: Rita Valle, who died on Thursday the 13th in her home in Bairo at the age of 86, was the wife of Amedeo Succio, who died in 2013 and four times mayor in the 1960s and at the turn of the years 80 and 90, the mother of the current first citizen of Bairese Claudio and of that of Allada Marco. The communities of Bairo and Agliè, after the rosary recited in her house in via Zinzolano, gathered around her family at the funeral that took place on Saturday 15 in the church of San Giorgio a Bairo.

“Rita was the last keeper of a house where the smell of the pages of thousands of books mingles with the scent of fresh fruit gathered in the shade of trees that have their roots in a fertile soil of values, yes, immortal ones – this is how her loved ones greeted her during mass. – The unusual combination of the abstract of Amedeo’s readings and the concreteness of Rita’s tenacious attitude has forged the character of the children and adored grandchildren who crossed the threshold of the red gate every day. In the family home they led a simple life: waking up before dawn, looking after the house and the extensive plantation of trees and gardens with the care not to leave even a small plant behind, shopping at Rosalba’s, daily reading. della Stampa, frugal meals, affection for animals: dogs, faithful friends, geese, chickens, cows grazing in the meadows around the house and an orchestra of birds that kept Rita company until the last hours of her life . Today, for her family, love of knowledge, deep faith in God, respect for nature and the will to care for and preserve the environment in which we live, represent her most precious inheritance. In the days when we are forced to part with Rita, the feeling is that the values ​​that “La Breia” were trying to protect remain without their guardian, but to alleviate the strong sense of loss we feel there is the song we have sung before the Holy Rosary and which recalls the Gospel of John: “if the grain of wheat, fallen to the ground, does not die, it remains alone; if instead it dies it produces a lot of fruit ”. However long and tortuous the road we will have to travel may be, the roots will always be rooted in the ground where that seed of John’s Gospel sprouted and Rita’s bright blue eyes will rest on us to show us the way “.

Until the end, the woman kept faith with her principles of civil commitment by going to the polls for the elections on 25 September. She leaves her children Claudio with Patrizia, Anna, Domenico with Donatella, her grandchildren Cristina with Stefano, Marco with Marta and Marco, her cousins ​​and relatives.