Daniele De Rossi’s Spal yesterday obtained a precious equal on the field of the Cittadella but the president of the Este club Joe Tacopina did not go down the bad episode in the final of the match. The Venetian footballer Simone Branca ed Esposito of the Spal they came into contact with the second one who was hit hard on the ground. At that point, as can be clearly seen from the images, the grenade player literally stepped on his opponent, before receiving a direct red from the referee Zufferli of Udine for non-regulatory behavior.

The reactionTacopina to the microphones of Itasportpress.it he is very harsh against Branca: “His was not just a foul. In football it happens to commit, even bad fouls but this is a real crime. A cowardly act by a coward named Simone Branca who stepped on Salvatore’s head with his football boot when my footballer was on the ground face down. This is a clear intention to hurt! This is not football but it is a street thug foul. “

Disqualification Tacopina then adds to the dose given that Branca’s foul has gone around the world on the internet: “This very bad episode is attracting international media attention and is very negative for our football. Italian football can no longer afford episodes of the kind that damage the image internationally. In my 13 years in Italian football I have seen so many but I have never observed anything so despicable as this foul. Branca is a coward who tried to seriously injure a defenseless player. Lega and the highest officials of the Italian football government should intervene in this regard. “ See also Three days of nightmare: Pordenone awaits the outcome of the swabs to get rid of Covid

