[The Epoch Times, October 16, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Wen Qingyang reported in Sydney, Australia) The feat of Beijing Sitong Bridge warrior “Peng Zaizhou” challenging the CCP dictatorship shocked overseas and aroused resonance. At noon on October 16, several Sydney pro-democracy activists held a flash mob in solidarity with the Warriors at four landmark locations including the Chinese Consulate in Sydney and the Sydney Opera House, and called for the downfall of the CCP.

On the day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, several pro-democracy activists from the Australian Democratic China Front gathered in front of the Chinese Consulate in Sydney, kicking off the day’s solidarity action.

They held placards such as “Don’t lie, want dignity”, “Don’t leaders want votes”, “Don’t be a slave, be a citizen” to express their support for the lone warrior.

Sitong Bridge Lonely Warrior Twitter signed Peng Zaizhou, whose real name is Peng Lifa. On October 13, just before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he hung two large protest banners with red characters on a white background on the Sitong Bridge in Beijing, where universities and technology companies gather.

One banner read: “Don’t need nucleic acid, want to eat; don’t block, want freedom; don’t lie, want dignity; don’t want the Cultural Revolution, want reform; don’t want leaders, want votes; don’t be slaves and citizens”; Remove the dictator Xi Jinping.”

This is the first time since the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989 that protest banners challenging the CCP regime have appeared on the streets of Beijing. The banner protests made a splash on social media, shocked the world, and terrified the Chinese Communist Party.

Dr. Qin Jin, chairman of the Democratic China Front, who participated in the solidarity event, said that the CCP is afraid because Peng Zaizhou’s courage has inspired ordinary Chinese people and thousands of people with lofty ideals who pursue democracy overseas.

He said that Peng Zaizhou “fired the first shot of the contemporary Wuchang Uprising at the cost of his personal freedom and life.”

“The Communist Party of Serenity must control (Sitongqiao Incident) as soon as possible to prevent the Chinese people from following suit and creating a butterfly effect.” Qin Jin said.

He said that in order to change China‘s current state of “all horses and horses, it is not by theory, not by deliberation, but by courage.”

“China needs to change, and some warriors have sounded the charge,” he said. He hopes to use this activity to wake up the numb Chinese at home and abroad.

On the same day, pro-democracy activists also held flash mob solidarity activities in front of the crowded Sydney Town Hall, Martin Place in the financial center and the internationally renowned Sydney Opera House. While holding placards, they chanted in both Chinese and English, “The whole people will turn down the Communist Party and the whole people will study down”.

Wu Tong, Xie Xuefeng, Fu Shengli, Sun Li, and Zhao Lifei told The Epoch Times that on the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, they participated in this event to express their solidarity with the Sitong Bridge Warriors, and to express their dissatisfaction with the CCP’s autocracy. Autocracy, want democracy, and call for the overthrow of the CCP.

The Sitongqiao incident is not the first anti-communist and anti-Xi incident in China. A Twitter video shows that on January 14 this year, on the streets near Luohu Port in Shenzhen, a protester in a straight suit held a banner and chanted “Down with Xi Jinping! Defend reform and opening up!”

He was taken away by the police on the spot, and neither his name nor his whereabouts are known to the outside world.

A video of Shandong poet Lu Yang (real name Zhang Guiqi) uploaded on WeChat before his arrest in May 2020 circulated online. In the video, Lu Yangyong reads the words on the wall: “Xi Jinping steps down, the CCP dictatorship must end.” Three months ago, Lu Yang was sentenced to six years in prison by a court in Liaocheng, Shandong Province for inciting subversion.

Two years ago, my father Lu Yang was sentenced to six years in prison by the Shandong Liaocheng Court for his comments against Xi Jinping’s regime! Still not free!

My father Lu Yang and today Peng Zaizhou are both innocent! pic.twitter.com/ckXJbenkL6 — Yiran Zhang (@zhangyiranran) October 13, 2022

Lu Yang’s daughter (@zhangyiranran) recently tweeted, “Two years ago, my father Lu Yang was sentenced to six years in prison by a court in Liaocheng, Shandong for his comments against Xi Jinping’s regime! So far, he has not been freed! My father Lu Yang and today’s Peng Zaizhou They are all innocent!”

Responsible editor: He Huiming

For more real-time news and life information in Australia, please click dajiyuan.com.au

(This article may not be reproduced or established a mirror website without permission)