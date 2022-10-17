German new passenger car registrations rose 14% year-on-year to 224,816 in September. The country has registered 1,867,885 new vehicles so far this year, down 7.4 percent year-on-year.

Over the same period, EV sales have clearly outpaced overall market performance and are heading for record levels, with EV sales expected to hit a new record in the second half of the year.

The number of electric vehicle registrations in Germany rose 29% year-on-year to 72,725 in September, and the market share also increased to 32.3% from 28.7% in the same period last year. Among them, sales of pure electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) have achieved growth. Among them, the sales of BEV models increased by 32% year-on-year to 44,389 units, with a market share of 19.7%; the sales of PHEV models increased by 24% year-on-year to 28,336 units, with a market share of 12.6%.

As of the end of September, the cumulative registration of electric vehicles in Germany in 2022 was 488,120, a year-on-year increase of 2%, and the market share was 26.1%. Among them, BEV sales increased by 15% year-on-year to 272,473 units, with a market share of 14.6%; PHEV sales were 215,647 units, down 11% year-on-year, with a market share of 11.5%.