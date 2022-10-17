Home Business German electric car sales up 29% year-on-year in September – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

German electric car sales up 29% year-on-year in September – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
German electric car sales up 29% year-on-year in September – Xinhua English.news.cn

Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Yan Qi2022-10-17 10:56

Introduction

German new passenger car registrations rose 14% year-on-year to 224,816 in September. The country has registered 1,867,885 new vehicles so far this year, down 7.4 percent year-on-year.

On October 17, according to Gasgoo, the number of new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by 14% year-on-year to 224,816 in September. The country has registered 1,867,885 new vehicles so far this year, down 7.4 percent year-on-year.

Over the same period, EV sales have clearly outpaced overall market performance and are heading for record levels, with EV sales expected to hit a new record in the second half of the year.

The number of electric vehicle registrations in Germany rose 29% year-on-year to 72,725 in September, and the market share also increased to 32.3% from 28.7% in the same period last year. Among them, sales of pure electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) have achieved growth. Among them, the sales of BEV models increased by 32% year-on-year to 44,389 units, with a market share of 19.7%; the sales of PHEV models increased by 24% year-on-year to 28,336 units, with a market share of 12.6%.

As of the end of September, the cumulative registration of electric vehicles in Germany in 2022 was 488,120, a year-on-year increase of 2%, and the market share was 26.1%. Among them, BEV sales increased by 15% year-on-year to 272,473 units, with a market share of 14.6%; PHEV sales were 215,647 units, down 11% year-on-year, with a market share of 11.5%.

See also  Safilo: board of directors gives green light to capital increase up to 135 million. The details

You may also like

Wall Street fresh from sell off, scheduled this...

Hinova announced today that the Hi nova 10...

More than just a quick inventory of the...

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV exterior teaser image released, will...

The new high price of lithium cannot stop...

19 fund managers have changed coaches in the...

Who made the money from Domino’s China?The performance...

Financial institutions deploy personal pension business, the annual...

Jinzi Ham’s three changes to the fixed increase...

Huawei Mate 50 series sells crazy 5G shells,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy