Apink’s Jung Eunji Solo Comeback

Apink’s Jung Eun-ji will be back on Nov. 2 with solo album “log”.

IST Entertainment stated on the 17th, “Jung Eun Ji will release his first cover album ‘log’ on November 2.”

This is Jung Eunji’s new solo album released after 2 years and 3 months after “Simple” in July 2020.

Earlier, at 22:00 on the 16th, the agency released a teaser photo of Jung Eun-ji’s first cover album “Log” through Apink’s official SNS channel. The image containing the album name and release date In a natural and comfortable atmosphere, Jung Eun-ji’s fresh smile attracts people’s attention and sparks curiosity about the concept of the new album.

Jung Eun-ji’s first cover album “log” contains the meaning of “record”. It is an album that reinterprets his travel-like life with the music of his predecessors and “records” again. “Healing vocalist” Jung Eun-ji’s voice will reinterpret which famous songs are attracting attention, and at the same time, Jung Eun-ji has actively participated in the album production since the song selection process, so I look forward to it more.

TWICE Nayeon’s ideal type?

TWICE Nayeon started talking about her ideal type.

Jeongyeon said to Nayeon, “Please remember when you debuted and answer me,” and then asked Nayeon what her ideal type was. Nayeon looked shy when asked a question. She smiled and faced the camera and said, “Can you tell me…?”

So Jeongyeon asked Nayeon to choose a person who is close to the ideal type from the TWICE members, Jeongyeon and Momo, which is her favorite type?

Nayeon was very distressed about this question. Even if Momo said, “It’s me”, Nayeon had to imagine the scene and think carefully and said, “Because Jeongyeon is a more attractive person.” But she finally chose this way. But it was Momo. For the reason, she explained: “Because I like to take care of her (Momo).”

After hearing the news, Momo doubted her ears and said, “Take care of me…?” She showed a dissatisfied reaction to being chosen as Nayeon’s ideal type because she was too careless.

But as expected of Nayeon, the eldest member of TWICE, her usual nosy personality is the same when it comes to love.

Girl group modeling controversy clarified!

Regarding the styling controversy of the girl group New Jeans, the person in charge of the stylist came forward to give an explanation. —《NewJeans granny pants? 》

New Jeans performed on the stage of “KCON 2022 – JAPAN” in Tokyo, Japan on the 15th. On this day, New Jeans showed up with heavy makeup, dyed hair, and colorful outfits, a departure from the usual notion of innocence. Fans were also divided over unfamiliar looks that were different from usual.

The Korean internet is full of criticism of stylists as comments like “excessive” and “inappropriate” prevail.

In response, the makeup artist in charge of New Jeans posted on her SNS story that day, “I read the comments and other opinions last night, and told them accurately, the judgment will not be wrong.” He continued: “I want to tell You, KCON’s local New Jeans makeup has nothing to do with me, our crew, or my job.”

She was photographed by D company?

A well-known sister file in the Korean entertainment industry, sister Cai Ling has made her debut with ITZY and is deeply loved by the public. Everyone has been looking forward to the trend of Cai Yan! After knocking on the bowl for a long time, I finally brought good news and debuted as a solo singer!

After debuting as IZ*ONE, it took several years for Chae Yeon to finally debut as a solo artist. The fans waited so hard, Cai Yeon himself said, “I’m in a hurry!” Everyone is deeply afraid that a piece of precious jade will be buried like this. Fortunately, SOLO “HUSH RUSH” is now coming, and everyone applauds when the news comes out~

Recently, D company took a photo of Cai Yan at work. The natural and comfortable shape makes Cai Yan super cute! However, D company was sharp-eyed and found that the two socks of Cai Yan were different! It was also enlarged. When the photo came out, netizens all shouted: Super cute~ Is it a new look with a smile?

aespa Winter dating rumors clarified!

Recently, on the Korean Internet, about aespa Kim Min Jung Winter and NCT Jung Jae Hyun’s love rumors, getClarification from fans.

There are rumors on the Korean Internet that the two idol stars under SM may be dating. Aespa Winter was seen carrying a Moma shopping bag at the airport, and when NCT members visited the museum before their concert in New York, the same shopping bag was caught by Zheng Zai. Hyun’s agent took it.

On October 14th, when aespa participated in the NCT New York concert, netizens speculated that Zheng Jae-hyun gave Winter a handbag as a gift.

But fans were quick to dismiss the rumor, as Winter only saw her with the bag when she arrived in Los Angeles on October 15. A video also shows the MoMA bag as a gift from a fan at LAX.

It is said that she did not see Winter with this bag before she left New York. It should not be a gift from Zheng Zaixun. Due to the speculation of some netizens, netizens also left messages saying: “How fast the false rumors spread”, ” How many boyfriends does Winter have, how many girlfriends does Jae Hyun have? Are these online forum haters just trying to tie these idols together and imagine what they want?” etc.

