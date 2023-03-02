Thanks to the ‘Water for Education, Education for Water’ program, led by the EPM Foundation, in conjunction with the Colombian Navy, 1,100 students and 30 families from the Francisco Pizarro Agricultural Educational Institution in Bajo Baudó Chocó, can now benefit of the drinking water service.

In Bajo Baudó, aqueduct and sewerage coverage is only 22.5% of the population in urban areas and 15.9% in rural areas.

“This thanks to the alliance between the Colombian National Navy and the municipality of Bajo Baudó, in addition, through our strategy My name is Earth, we will deliver an environmental education process around water care and how to counteract the negative effects of change climate change”, explained Jubert Palacios, project director of the EPM Foundation.

For her part, for Keily Yulisa Clareth, a student at IE Francisco Pizarro, “the water service was very bad. Now that the EPM Foundation brought a filter to our institution, we feel very grateful and very happy because we know that we can drink their water without any risk of disease or something like that.”

Ángela Asprilla, a teacher at the institution, pointed out that “water is a source of life and is the basis for good health and Bajo Baudó, like many municipalities in Chocó, has a great lack of drinking water.” So for that reason it is a very important project for us”.

Rear Admiral Carlos Alberto Serrano, commander of the Pacific Naval Force, specified: “These are moments that have an impact, that transcend, these are the works that really leave a mark and a deep mark.”