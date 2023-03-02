Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

Is love back between Giulia De Lellis and Andrea Damante again? On social networks for a few weeks, the two have launched some signals that would confirm a …

Between Giulia De Lellis e Andrew Damante Is love back again? On social media for a few weeks, the two have launched some signals that would confirm a rapprochement: the former suitor of Men and women had shared on Instagram stories that seemed to be related to her ex. Furthermore, for some days there has been talk of a breakup (unconfirmed) between Andrea Damante and his girlfriend Elisa Visari. To confirm a flashback he thought about it Fabrizio Corona. But what did he say?

The shocking indiscretion

Fabrizio Corona thought about launching a shocking indiscretion who would have learned of rather compromising revelations. It seems that Elisa Visari has discovered chats on Andrea’s cell phone that would suggest that she is dating Giulia De Lellis. The young woman, in fact, would have been so angry, to the point of thinking of planning a vendetta.

The news of Fabrizio Corona was explored by the magazine of Alfonso Signorini, Chi: «Elisa discovers the chats on her boyfriend’s cell phone who, annoyed, kicks her out of the house. Visari takes her revenge by sending the screens to Carlo Gussalli Beretta. However, he prefers to remain silent out of fear even if it is too late now because the bomb has been dropped », these are the words of the former king of the paparazzi.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino