Balance of the preventive plan 'Safe Transport' in the MÍO de Cali

Balance of the preventive plan 'Safe Transport' in the MÍO de Cali

The continuous robberies in the stations and in the articulated mass transport in Cali, together with the attacks on guards, drivers and passengers, as well as vandalism attacks on the MIO systemThey are part of a reality that the Cali citizens suffer.

Given this situation, the Metropolitan Police and the Secretary of Security and Justice of Santiago de Cali continue to carry out control, accompaniment, surveillance and registration operations people at MIO stations, terminals and buses.

This strategy, called preventive plan ‘Safe Transport’ whose purpose is to strengthen security in the Massive Integrated System of the West, in recent days, has exposed a positive balance:

•8 people captured.

•1 traumatic weapon seized.

•1 seized firearm.

•1 recovered motorcycle.

•3 recovered cell phones.

The premise of the authorities of the capital of Valle del Cauca in this regard is to continue the tours in the 55 stations and the 6 terminals of the system in the city.

Working with uniformed officers who will be in charge of evaluating in the MIO, records of citizens and their IDs with document experts.

In addition, it will be reviewed if there are users with a criminal record and searches will be made to stop the possession of weapons, including firearms and sharps, with other elements.

Among the most affected stations are Versalles, Petecuy, Universities and San Pedro. Another is the station in the Chiminangos neighborhood, in the northeast.

