Those moments when 3 motorcycles collided in Istanbul – Current News

00:29

RELATED VIDEO Those moments when 3 motorcycles collided in Istanbul

Istanbul TEM Highway Umraniye In the incident that took place in the locality, 2 motorcyclists who were cruising fast in the safety lane struck another motorcyclist from behind, making an uncontrolled overtaking. The impact of the collision caused the motorcyclists to be thrown onto the road. One of the motorcyclists was injured as a result of the accident.

Drivers rushed to help

After the accident, a minibus driver on the road pulled his vehicle to the safety lane and rushed to help. While it was learned that the injured motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital, the moment and after the accident was reflected on the vehicle camera.

