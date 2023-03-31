The 26-year-old had defied an entry ban around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday: He vehemently refused to leave the area and fought tooth and nail against his arrest. According to the police report, the young man from Steyr could only be brought into the prison car “only with the use of considerable physical strength by four officers”.
One of the police officers was injured by kicks in the leg and had to seek medical attention. The man was taken to the police detention center. He was so upset that he could no longer be questioned in the evening, the police said on Friday morning.
