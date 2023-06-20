Piedmont mission terminated due to flooding in Emilia Romagna – Piedmont

For a month, 400 civil protection volunteers are involved

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 19 – The mission of the Mobile Civil Protection Column of Piedmont in Emilia Romagna ended after a month. Between 16 May and 17 June, divided into five shifts, over 400 men and women from the Regional Coordination of Civil Protection Volunteering, the AIB Forestry Fire Fighting Corps, the National Carabinieri Association and the National Alpine Association served. Always present were the officials of the regional sector, who managed relations with local institutions.



“Just as Piedmont has always received solidarity and support when it was hit by the floods of recent years, in turn it is always ready to make its civil protection and the skills of its volunteers available whenever someone needs help and assistance And this is what has been done with commitment and professionalism to help the people of Romagna”, note, in thanking the volunteers, the president of the Region Alberto Cirio and the councilor for civil protection Marco Gabusi.



The volunteers were employed in Molinella, Budrio, Russi, Solarolo, Ravenna and Faenza in multiple activities, (ANSA).



