Ballon d’Or for social commitment: Vinícius and Rüdiger nominated

The candidates for the big titles for the Ballon d’Or will not come until September, but two Blancos can already look forward to a nomination. Because FRANCE FOOTBALL announced the five candidates for a special category on Friday: for the Socrates Award.

This was awarded for the first time in 2022 – a year ago Sadio Mané was honored for his special social commitment. Named after the Brazilian legend Sócrates, this award represents the merits of players who stand up for their fellow human beings outside of football and stand out through charity.

And two Blancos have stood out in particular in recent months: Vinicius Junior and Antonio Ruediger. The 22-year-old Brazilian founded an institute that Vini Jr. Institute, with which he wants to enable children in his home country to have a better education thanks to modern, digital solutions, in order to have fewer illiterates in the future, but more doctors and other training courses in Brazil. Antonio Rüdiger also devoted himself, among other things, to education, but also to infrastructure projects, but in his mother’s homeland: Sierra Leone. His foundation: the Antonio Rüdiger Foundation. In addition, the 30-year-old German attracted attention last year with his social commitment, because he donated his DFB bonus for the 2022 World Cup to enable life-changing operations in the small African country.

But not only the two Real stars shone with their willingness to help, as Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and the players Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona) and Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave) were also nominated for the Sócrates Award. It remains to be seen who will ultimately receive the special award and thus become Mané’s successor (or immediate successor). The 30 candidates for the men’s Ballon d’Or will not be revealed until September 6th, before the winners are announced in October.

08.07.2023, 21:41

