One of his bodyguards was killed and two others were injured in a bomb attack on the convoy of Sardar Khan Rand, son of Balochistan provincial minister Sardar Yar Mohammad Rand, in the area between Sunny and Dhadar in Kutch district of Balochistan today.

The condition of the injured guards is said to be critical.

Assistant Commissioner Kuchi Fahad Shah Rashidi told Independent Urdu that Sardar Khan Rind was safe in this bomb attack. Further action will be taken by CTD, bomb disposal squad has been called to inspect the spot.

He said that ‘Sardar Khan Rind’s convoy was coming from Sunny Shoran towards Dhader when a vehicle in his convoy collided with a landmine in Noushman area.’

As a result of this explosion, one of Sardar Rind’s bodyguards, Muhammad Umar, was killed, while Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Ramzan were injured.

According to the Assistant Commissioner, there were no threats regarding this attack, however there are security threats throughout Balochistan.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rand has been a member of the Balochistan Assembly and a provincial minister as well as the provincial president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. His son Sardar Khan Rind has also been Nazim and District Chairman in previous periods.

Levies officials said that the incident took place after 7 pm.

Provincial Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo has sought a report of the incident from the relevant authorities.

Earlier, nine officers were killed and 13 injured in a suicide attack on a police vehicle coming from Sabi to Quetta in Kutchhi district on March 6. The responsibility of the attack was claimed by the extremist organization Daesh.

This is the second bomb attack in the area in a week, targeting police and a tribal figure.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo said that all resources will be used to bring the elements involved in the blast to justice.

He said in his statement that the terrorist elements want to create an atmosphere of fear and panic, the situation of law and order will be maintained in the province.