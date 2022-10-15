Home News Banner against Ignazio La Russa at the Colosseum: the name is upside down
News

Banner against Ignazio La Russa at the Colosseum: the name is upside down

by admin
Banner against Ignazio La Russa at the Colosseum: the name is upside down

A banner against the new president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, was exhibited in Rome – as we learn shortly after 21.30 yesterday – near the Colosseum, on the Ponte degli Annibaldi. A police patrol from the center noticed him, removed and kidnapped him.
On the banner, signed by ‘Cambiare Rotta’, is written “Welcome President La Russa (the name is upside down compared to the other words, ed).

See also  Hubei Qinghai Ningxia secretary replaced Ying Yong's career in fog | 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Wang Jianjun | Wang Menghui

You may also like

Udine, demolition work has begun at the former...

Hunan delegation held a plenary meeting Zhang Qingwei...

He dies while looking for mushrooms in Fonzaso

The Hunan delegation held a plenary meeting. Zhang...

Pnrr, tenders divided, doubling compared to 2021

Ivrea, stabs his friend with scissors on the...

A public meeting in Treviso in memory of...

Sunday, October 16 is the day of the...

Farewell to the electrician historian who recounted his...

The 7th Plenary Session of the Communiqué leaks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy