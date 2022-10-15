Basal metabolism represents the amount of energy our body needs to perform basic functions – read vital functions – in a state of neutrality. Basal metabolism is the result of two factors: the expenditure due to the regular function of the internal organs plus the energy expenditure of the muscles at rest. In a healthy individual, metabolism accounts for 65-75 percent of the total energy expenditure.

Slow basal metabolism: often heard of. Especially at the start of the cooler season, when we tend to get lazy. More often than not, then, that slow serves to justify the impossibility, real or presumed, of losing weight. As varied and different as the interpretations of the expression may be, one thing is certain: metabolic disorders exist and, yes, they can affect body weight. Just as there is the possibility of finding solutions to the problems that arise from it. The first important ally, as always, remains food. A varied and balanced diet, which takes into account the seasonality of foods and their territoriality, tailored to the individual according to the very personal lifestyle, makes the difference. We talked about it with the doctor Monica Germanidietician and nutritionist, creator of the META method, an acronym that stands for Medical Education for Transormative Action. From tomorrow – and every Sunday afternoon until June 2023 – on RaiDue to the conduction, together with Cristina Carusofrom Sunday Dribbling Salutea thematic column that enriches the historical rotogravure of Rai Sport – the first edition dates back to 1974 – with health and wellness advice linked to the world of sport.

Is it true that the basal metabolic rate varies with the passage of time?

S. Basal metabolic rate decreases over the years. To blame the most are women who are on the way to menopause, but also those who do not practice adequate and constant physical activity. Sedentary life inevitably leads to a decrease in lean mass. Attention, then, to lose weight too quickly and to the type of diet that you choose to adopt: restrictive diets, which would give so much satisfaction in the short term, sooner or later lead to a block of the metabolism, with consequent recovery of the lost kilograms. previously. This risk can be easily avoided if you rely on a specialized doctor. He will be the one to advise what to put on the table, bearing in mind that the metabolism it is, yes, influenced by the nutritional status, by the diet and by hormonal factors, but also by the states of anxiety and by the lean mass proper to each individual.

How can we help our metabolism?

Given that every organism is, in principle it is a good idea to follow a healthy, varied and balanced diet. Starting from breakfast which should be abundant and complete with all macronutrients necessary – that is carbohydrates, fats and proteins – in the right quantities. There is no standard: everything always varies from person to person, from gender, age, lifestyle in general.

Fasts and binges are useless and often counterproductive. Much better to eat little, but often, that is, every three hours or so as far as possible. And ensure the body the right amount of protein: each meal must contain a portion of proteins such as meat or eggs or cheese or fish or legumes. Go ahead also for composite dishes such as pasta and beans or pasta with salmon; and then a correct intake of fiber – that is to say a portion of at least 300 grams of vegetables for both lunch and dinner – trying to keep the intake of lipids under control. Important then increase lean mass: you can do it by practicing sports, but also by observing good daily habits. For example, walking around, avoiding means of transport where possible, or going up and down stairs instead of taking the lift works in favor of our health.

How is metabolism supported at the table?

With substances such as, for example, caffeine and capsaicin. There are foods – coffee, in the right doses (a maximum of three cups a day), chilli and ginger – which increase the heart rate and, consequently, accelerate the metabolism.

Omega 3 – essential fatty acids contained in sardines, herring and tuna, but also in other fish – instead stimulate the production of leptin, a hormone that regulates the sense of satiety, which leads us to eat less. And again: green tea is excellent, up to five cups, with the extremely precious EGCG antioxidant which reduces free radicals and, therefore, the inflammatory potential. In this way the body can carburetor correctly. When you do not suffer from high blood pressure, Japanese matcha and guaran are also excellent: they increase blood oxygenation thanks to the acceleration of vital functions. And, which is good, they improve the mood when not at the top. Well, finally, also i dairy products rich in protein and calciuma combination that helps keep muscle mass intact.

What, on the other hand, contributes to slowing down the metabolism?

Fasting, excessively low-calorie diets or, in any case, unbalanced in nutrients, the low number of meals a day which should be five, no less. And again: a high consumption of fatty foods and refined sugars. Finally: sedentary, stress, poor quality and quantity of sleep. And here too, nutrition could help, demonstrating that the first medicine for the human body is really good food.

Let’s talk about metabolism tomorrow at 16.50 on RaiDue. Guests of Cristina Caruso and Monica Germani are the comedian Antonio Giuliani, Fiorello, Veronica Maya and the multi-starred chef Heinz Beck, with whom we will discover the organoleptic properties of food to make it a correct use (also) in sports.