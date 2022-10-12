Strongly promote the continuous improvement of air quality



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-10-11 14:34

On October 10th, after the video conference on the deployment of the province’s iron-fisted smog control action in autumn and winter in 2022, the city held a video conference on the mobilization and deployment of the city’s autumn and winter air pollution prevention and control actions. Ding Shengren, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor, and the responsible comrades of the Baoji Inspection Bureau of the Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment attended the meeting.

The meeting required that all relevant departments at all levels in the city should adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, fully implement the deployment requirements of the central province and city on fighting the tough battle of air pollution, focus on weak links, take the initiative to act, and vigorously promote the city’s air pollution. Quality continues to improve.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to highlight key points, implement precise policies, resolutely curb the blind development of “two high” enterprises, and continuously optimize the industrial structure; resolutely curb the resurgence of biomass and bulk coal, and promote the adjustment of energy structure; speed up the control of motor vehicle pollution and accelerate the adjustment of transportation structure. ; Fully implement the “six hundred percent” measures, pay close attention to dust control; thoroughly rectify open burning, strengthen comprehensive control of non-point source pollution, and pay close attention to task advancement. It is necessary to consolidate and tighten responsibilities, vigorously promote special classes, implement scientific and precise policies, strengthen supervision and assessment, and resolutely fight the battle of air pollution prevention and control in autumn and winter, and strive to make the sky bluer and the air fresher in Baoji.