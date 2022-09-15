Western Net News (Reporter Lu Pengfei) The Baoji High-tech Zone’s New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Response Leading Group (Headquarters) issued a notice saying that from 0:00 on September 15, the production and operation order of key places and public places will be restored in an orderly manner.

1. From 0:00 on September 15th, dining establishments in the High-tech Zone will resume dine-in. Indoor attractions, cinemas, Internet cafes, bars, KTVs, gyms and various closed leisure and entertainment venues will resume operations with strict restrictions on the flow of people. Parks and plazas are reopening as normal.

2. All kinds of business sites must strictly implement the main responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, strengthen the health management of employees, and employees must participate in nucleic acid testing at the prescribed frequency before they can take up their jobs. Key places must strictly measure temperature, scan the site code, check the itinerary code and 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate or nucleic acid sticker.

3. All types of business premises must be thoroughly disinfected before returning to normal order. Special personnel at the entrance of the store are responsible for on-duty inspections and strictly implement relevant measures for epidemic prevention and control. People in public places such as parks and squares should wear masks and do not get together or gather.

4. The current situation of epidemic prevention and control is still severe. The general public should not go out unless necessary, strengthen personal protection, actively participate in nucleic acid testing, and jointly safeguard the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control.