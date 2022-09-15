Listen to the audio version of the article

Revolut proceeds at a rapid pace in the evolution of its business offer. The global financial super app with over 20 million customers takes the field in quick payments “one clic“With Revolut Pay, a new secure online payment feature that allows merchants in the UK and the European Economic Area to feature it as a payment method on the product, shopping cart and checkout.

The solution is part of the Revolut Business offer, launched in 2017: «In five years it has grown to provide hundreds of thousands of companies with useful tools to control their finances. Our diverse customer base includes tech unicorns, large corporations and fast-growing SMEs, ”explains Thibaut Genevrier, Revolut’s head of Acquiring and Partner.

«It is an all-in-one solution for starting and managing a company – he continues -. No one offers more services than we do in such a number of markets. Our products are fast, easy to use and offer some of the lowest rates available ».

Revolut claims that Revolut Pay will make “online shopping even easier by facilitating direct payments, while providing maximum security for users.” Payments will be validated via secure features such as Face ID or fingerprint unlock, without sharing the account number.

Consumers can pay with a single click and earn cashback on purchases as they spend, paying with saved cards or directly with your Revolut account balance. Non-Revolut users can pay just as easily using saved Mastercard or Visa cards issued by any other provider.