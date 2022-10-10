Longxian held a report meeting on epidemic prevention and control



Source: Longxian People’s Government

Release time: 2022-10-10 08:36

Recently, Longxian held a briefing meeting on epidemic prevention and control. County Party Secretary Ye Shengqiang attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Zhai Jianping, deputy secretary of the county party committee, and Zhao Xiaodong, deputy county magistrate, attended the meeting.

The meeting listened to the work reports of various working groups and special work classes of the county epidemic prevention and control headquarters, and arranged and deployed epidemic prevention and control work.

Ye Shengqiang demanded that all levels of the county should do a good job of nucleic acid testing for all employees in the whole region, and all county-level leaders, section-level leaders and government officials should all sink into the grid, and check the nucleic acid sampling situation all-weather and the whole region, according to the requirements of all inspections. Solidly carry out the “knock-on-the-door operation”, and do a good job in organizing and mobilizing, maintaining on-site order, and checking and filling vacancies. After each nucleic acid test is completed, it is necessary to review the inventory in time, check for leaks and fill in the gaps, to ensure full coverage and no hidden dangers. All units, grids, communities, and market operators must strengthen inspections at checkpoints, and strictly inspect “nucleic acid”. Sampling stickers”, all personnel enter and exit with stickers, and without stickers, they are urged to complete supplementary sampling immediately. It is necessary to continuously optimize the integrated process of collection, inspection and reporting, and comprehensively improve the comprehensiveness, timeliness, and accuracy of nucleic acid testing. Hotels, hotels and other places where you can stay should be normalized and do a good job of the three levels of “registration, testing, and inspection”, and strict inspections of occupants must be carried out; supervisory units must conduct daily nucleic acid testing on 41 key groups of people who stay in hotels and all hotel employees. Carry out random inspections on the situation; industrial and trade enterprises and project sites should carry out nucleic acid testing on a regular basis, establish a ledger, report the daily nucleic acid test information to the competent department in a timely manner, and do a good job in environmental disinfection. Closed-loop management is required. Gas stations and gas stations advocate not getting out of the car for refueling. Employees must protect themselves, report abnormal situations in a timely manner, and suspend business for rectification in accordance with laws and regulations that do not meet the epidemic prevention regulations. Quarantine hotels must be prepared for the opening of the echelon, operate safely, strictly ensure that the quarantined personnel stay at home, the management is standardized and orderly, and the bottom line of no cross-infection occurs; the isolation management and control team must pay more attention to the quarantined personnel and strengthen service guarantees. Provide a comfortable isolation environment for the isolated people. In accordance with the latest requirements for epidemic prevention and control, the expressway service area should quickly complete the deployment and training of personnel in the service area, standardize the regional setting of the service area, and activate it after the measures are implemented, and the staff in the north and south service areas will be independently managed. Urban and rural community groups should cooperate with Chengguan towns and grid units to carry out “carpet-style” surveys, accurately grasp the information of each household and returnees, implement the requirements for returning returnees to report in advance, and timely analyze and compare the data of the returned returnees. , and implement classified control measures.

Zhai Jianping emphasized that it is necessary to recognize the severe situation, be highly vigilant, and strictly implement various measures for normalized epidemic prevention and control and emergency response; Feeling, carry the work on your shoulders, put it in your heart, hold it in your hand, and do all the work well; you must implement the responsibility for prevention and control, strictly guard against it, perform your duties with due diligence, and be strict and careful. Prevention and control work, build a solid prevention and control line of defense, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

The secretary of the party committee of each town, the main leaders of the working groups and special work classes of the county epidemic prevention and control headquarters attended the meeting.