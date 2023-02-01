Leading cadres in Weibin District study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China



Source: People’s Government of Weibin District

Release time: 2023-02-01 08:43

On the afternoon of January 31, the first intensive rotation training class for leading cadres in Weibin District to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China officially ended. At the graduation ceremony, the six student representatives exchanged their learning achievements based on their own reality. Liu Weijun, deputy secretary of the District Party Committee, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech. Li Peng, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee and Director of the Organization Department, presided over the ceremony.

Liu Weijun emphasized that the concentrated rotation training of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a training to enhance political power, development ability, and leadership. Consciousness and strengthened theoretical arming have achieved the desired effect, and have injected strong momentum into accelerating the construction of a leading demonstration zone for high-quality development in the west for the whole region to “gather strength to grasp the five excellences and strive for modernization”, gather wisdom and strength, and work together.

Liu Weijun demanded that leading cadres at all levels in the region should talk about politics and have a structure. Comprehensively and accurately grasp the essence and profound connotation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, promote true understanding with true learning, promote true application with true faith, firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards” with practical achievements. We must persist in applying what we have learned, earnestly implement our ideological identity into our own work, focus on the construction of projects, and use large and good projects to drive the improvement of the business environment and the transformation of discipline and style, so as to promote a good start and a good start in all work step. Have vision and seek the overall situation. Focusing on the high-quality development of Weibin, adhere to the concept of marketization, learn and master the policy knowledge necessary to do your job well and perform your job duties in a targeted manner, so that you can become an expert and an expert leader. Persist in promoting project construction and work implementation with the vision of the market and the benefits of the market. We must always put the word “responsibility” at the forefront, stay in the position, plan the government, and fulfill our responsibilities, take the lead in emancipating the mind, changing the style of work, and promoting implementation. It must be implemented and be effective. All towns, streets and departments must have forward-looking strategic thinking, look at the province and the whole country to position their work, work hard on projects and expand investment, know responsibilities, shoulder responsibilities, and perform responsibilities; To firmly establish the idea of ​​”a game of chess” in the whole region, it is necessary to perform their own duties and responsibilities, and to cooperate closely and coordinate operations. Leading cadres at all levels should earnestly raise their awareness, be good at seizing opportunities, key points, and models, carefully sort out and study their respective work tasks, strengthen their confidence, muster their energy, and take pride in accomplishing a meaningful and successful achievement , to do something, to achieve something, and to add luster to the high-quality development of the region.