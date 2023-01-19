At the county bus station, Zhang Junfeng inspected the station’s fire-fighting facilities, passenger car monitoring and other equipment on the spot, and listened to the report of the person in charge of the station on the Spring Festival transportation capacity, passenger flow, safety guarantee and high-quality service. He pointed out that as the end of the new year approaches, the number of people returning to their hometowns will increase sharply. The county bus station must firmly shoulder the main responsibility for safety production, strictly and carefully investigate potential safety hazards, equip and supplement fire-fighting equipment, strengthen vehicle dynamic monitoring, and strengthen training and education for drivers and passengers. Responsibilities are assigned to positions, personnel and specific processes, and we will effectively provide the masses with safer and better services. The County Transportation Bureau, Emergency Management Bureau, Traffic Management Brigade and other departments should strengthen inspections, guide bus stations to do a good job in safety production, and severely crack down on illegal behaviors such as overcrowding and speeding of passenger cars to ensure safe and orderly passenger transportation during the Spring Festival.

Walking into Jiawei and Trust-Mart supermarkets, Zhang Junfeng inspected the fire-fighting facilities and the setting of fire-fighting exits on the spot, and learned about the supply and prices of commodities in detail. He emphasized that ensuring the supply of various living materials, especially daily necessities, during the Spring Festival is related to people’s livelihood and has a great responsibility. County market supervision, commerce and other departments should strengthen market supply guarantee and dispatch, strengthen price monitoring, and ensure sufficient quantities and stable prices of various daily necessities. It is necessary to increase the intensity of food quarantine and inspection, and strictly control the entry and quality of food, so that ordinary people can buy and eat with confidence.

After inspecting the fire safety of the county department store and the gas usage in the central snack city, Zhang Junfeng pointed out the potential safety hazards and problems on the spot, and asked the county emergency management bureau and the fire brigade to increase the frequency and intensity of inspections, and guide the responsible management units to be targeted Formulate rectification measures in a timely manner, make immediate reforms, conduct thorough rectification, and resolutely prevent accidents from happening.

Zhang Junfeng also went to the entrance and exit of Taifeng Expressway to check the traffic situation of hazardous chemical vehicles on the spot, and asked the county emergency management bureau and traffic control brigade to strengthen patrol inspections, investigate and deal with violations of hazardous chemical transport vehicles according to law, and do a good job in diverting hazardous chemical vehicles under extreme weather Ensure smooth work and do everything possible to ensure safe passage.