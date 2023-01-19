After his Lazio victory against Bologna for 1-0 thanks to Felipe AndersonMaurizio Sarri commented the match to the club’s official channels as follows: “We have found a dangerous team in a positive evolution that is difficult for anyone to face, we did well. Without the central forward, the first half hour wasn’t easy, but we created our own goals without conceding anything. Hysaj repeated the good match against Sassuolo, we are happy to see Maxi again and to see Patric in good health“. Then on the few changes: “There was little to do about the trident, it was an almost obligatory choice. For the rest I did it because these matches are dangerous, we are in the phase where the Coppa Italia seems like a minor competition and then it becomes important. Since there are five days left until the next challenge, I wanted to give the team a signal“. About Milan: “I’m more concerned. A strong team that takes three slaps will have a great reaction. I would have been happier with a 3-0 for them“. Your Marcos Antonio, Neighbor and Basic: “Marcos is a particular speech. He’s fine and he’s a good player, but it’s clear that he fits in a different midfield from the one we lined up today. Now we have to recover Vecino and Basic who are going through a low momentum“. Finally on Luis Alberto: “He’s had this level of participation since mid-November, he’s becoming a total player and he’s making us want for nothing“.