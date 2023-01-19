Home News man hit a dog in elevator in Barranquilla
A new case of animal abuse was presented in the country, this time security cameras from an elevator, inside a building, in the city of Barranquilla, They captured the moment in which a man attacked a dogsparking outrage nationwide.

The fact was presented on January 3 in the capital of Atlántico, when an alleged dog walker apparently took advantage of the fact that he was not being observed by the dog’s owners to mistreat him.

However, the aggression was captured by the security cameras of the elevator and shows how the subject aggressively drags the canineof the Cocker Spaniel breed, inwards and then whips him, as well as blows him.

Nonetheless, the building guard noticed the scene and contacted the owners, who recovered the dog and filed a complaint against him.

The fact was made known through social networks and generated outrage among those who saw the scene.

