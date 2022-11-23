On November 22, Baoji City reported 10 cases of asymptomatic infections.



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-23 21:39

On November 22, 2022, Baoji City reported 10 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1(The province announced 668 local asymptomatic infections):

At 8:58 on November 20, take the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, 9:00-9:05 at Baoji Railway Station, the nucleic acid sampling point for personnel outside the province, 10:10-10:50 Baoji-Qianyang bus (Jintai District Entrance of No. 52 Baoping Road – intersection of Chenjiazui Village, County Gong Town, Chencang District);

November 21, 8:53-8:57 Nucleic acid sampling site of Chenjiazui Village Committee, County Gong Town, Chencang District, 8:58-9:15 Qianyang-Baoji Shuttle (Chenjiazui Village Committee, County Gong Town, Chencang District – Intersection of Chenjiazui Village, County Gong Town).

Asymptomatic infected person 2(The province announced 669 local asymptomatic infections):

Nucleic acid sampling site in Majiawan Village, Tuoshi Town, Chencang District, 7:37-7:45, November 21.

Asymptomatic infected person 3(The province announced 670 local asymptomatic infections):

At 12:36 on November 18, I took the G1714 train from other provinces to Qishan High-speed Railway Station, and the special train was transferred to the home for home isolation.

Asymptomatic infection 4(The province announced 671 local asymptomatic infections):

From November 19th to 22nd, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 5(The province announced 672 local asymptomatic infections):

At 22:04 on November 21, I took the G843 train from other provinces to Baoji South Station of the high-speed rail, and the special train was transferred point-to-point to my home for home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 6(The province announced 673 local asymptomatic infections):

From 6:30 to 6:50 on November 18, take the No. 1 bus in Chencang District (Baoyun Driving School Bus Station-Chencang Hospital Chencang Bus Station), 6:55-12:00, 12:35-19:00 in Chencang District Town Junior Middle School, 12:05-12:30 Loin meat sandwich stall at the south entrance of Guozhen Pedestrian Street, Chencang District;

November 19th, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point of Guangguang Village Committee, Qianwei Street, Chencang District;

November 20th, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site of Guangguang Village Committee, Qianwei Street, Chencang District, 10:00-11:30 Home Taste Restaurant near Qianwei Shangpin Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 15:30 -15:50 Take bus No. 1 in Chencang District (Baoyun Driving School Bus Station-Chencang Hospital Chencang Bus Station), 15:55-16:40 Chencang District Guo Town Junior Middle School, 16:45-17:00 Take bus No. 80 Car (Guozhen Ximen Station-Baoji Convention and Exhibition Center Station), 17:00-18:30 Family Hospital of Baoji Brewery South District, Chencang Avenue, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

From 6:30 to 6:50 on November 21, take the No. 1 bus in Chencang District (Baoyun Driving School Bus Station-Chencang Hospital Chencang Bus Station), 6:50-12:00, 13:05-19:00 in Chencang District Town Junior Middle School, 12:05-12:30 Barbecue Restaurant at the North Gate Pedestrian Street, Guo Town, Chencang District, 12:35-13:00, Chencangyuan Park, Guo Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection7(The province announced 674 local asymptomatic infections):

At 12:36 on November 18, I took the G1714 train from other provinces to Qishan High-speed Railway Station, and the special train was transferred to the home for home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 8(The province announced 675 local asymptomatic infections):

November 20, 19:05-19:11 Sinopec gas station at the intersection of Pingtou Expressway, Chencang District, 20:00-20:05 Nucleic acid sampling point at Pingtou Checkpoint, Chencang District, Chencang District, 21:30-21:35 Weibin Convenience store every day at Juyi Plaza, Jinger Road, District, 21:45-8:00 the next day, 1st Floor, Yongsheng Wenwan City, Juyi Plaza, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 21, 8:20-8:30 Piaoxiang Store, East Gate, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Weibin District, 12:00-12:10 Labor Market, Jinwei Road, Weibin District, 13:50-14:10 Zhao, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Weibin District Ji Noodle House, 14:30-14:35 Friendship Comprehensive Medical Clinic, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infection9(The province announced 676 local asymptomatic infections):

From 12:00 to 12:15 on November 20, self-driving from other provinces (Sichuan A214**) stopped at the Baoji North Service Area of ​​Baohan Expressway, arrived at the Meixian Exit of Lianhuo Expressway at 13:54, and closed-loop transfer to the centralized isolation point at 16:00 .

Asymptomatic infection10(The province announced 677 local asymptomatic infections):

At 8:55 on November 21, take the K368 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, 9:02-9:07 Baoji Railway Station nucleic acid sampling point, 9:20-9:35 Construction Bank ATM opposite Huatong Commercial Building, Jintai District Airport, 9:40-10:50 Renmin Street Market, Jintai District, 11:00-12:00 Take a taxi (Shaanxi CT9593) to the gate of Ranjiagou Village Committee, Chengguan Town, Qianyang County, 14:00-14: 10 Ranjiagou Village Committee, Chengguan Town, Qianyang County.