The main trajectory of new asymptomatic infections in Baoji on September 16

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-09-17 21:06
From 0-24:00 on September 16, Baoji City reported 4 cases of asymptomatic infection, all of which were found in centralized isolation. The main social activities are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 3 announced by the province)

September 9, 2:30-3:10 nucleic acid sampling point in Jiahe Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

There has been no social activity track since September 10.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (local asymptomatic infection 4 announced by the province)

September 9, 8:03-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xindu District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

There has been no social activity track since September 10.

Asymptomatic infection3 (The province announces local asymptomatic infections 5)

September 9, 2:45-3:10 nucleic acid sampling point in Jiahe Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

There has been no social activity track since September 10.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (local asymptomatic infection 6 announced by the province)

September 9, 8:00-8:20 Nucleic acid sampling point in Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

There has been no social activity track since September 10.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately, isolate yourself at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified control measures.

