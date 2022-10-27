The joint meeting of the leading group of Fufeng County to promote the transformation of government functions and optimize and improve the business environment was held



On the morning of October 26, a joint meeting of the leading group of Fufeng County to promote the transformation of government functions and optimize and improve the business environment was held. The county magistrate Zhang Ping attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Yao Liangqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and executive deputy magistrate, presided over the meeting.

Zhang Ping demanded that the reform of “decentralization, management and service” is a key measure to improve the efficiency of government services, reduce the institutional transaction costs of market entities, and stimulate the creativity of the whole society. All relevant departments must shoulder their responsibilities, continue to deepen the reform of “delegating power, delegating power and improving services”, aligning principles and directions, identifying breakthroughs, and strengthening measures to tackle tough problems; they must face up to the gaps, make up for shortcomings, strengthen weak points, consolidate the bottom plate, enhance advantages, and focus on solutions. The lack of coordination between departments, the lagging development of market entities, and the low level of government services have promoted the continuous optimization and improvement of the county’s business environment.

Zhang Ping emphasized that it is necessary to make key breakthroughs, make every effort to create an optimal business environment, put the construction of business environment in a more prominent position, and unswervingly work hard to promote policy implementation, major project construction, employment and people’s livelihood guarantee, and earnestly serve the enterprise. Bring more convenience and benefits to the masses. It is necessary to coordinate and link to form a joint force for implementation, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, do a good job of innovation demonstration, strictly supervise and evaluate, and effectively gather a strong joint force to deepen the reform of “decentralization, management and service” and optimize the business environment, and help complete the whole year with actual results. Economic and social development goals and tasks.

At the meeting, the principals of the County Development and Reform Bureau, the County Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, the County Market Supervision Bureau, and the County Administrative Examination and Approval Bureau exchanged speeches on their respective work.

Li Ning, Member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Deputy County Mayor, and Zhang Xin, Member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Deputy County Mayor attended the meeting.