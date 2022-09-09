To ensure that no local large-scale epidemic occurs before and after the festival – the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council responds to epidemic prevention concerns



Recently, the epidemic situation in neighboring countries has continued to ferment, and community transmission and epidemic spillover in some parts of the country have not been completely blocked. The prevention and control situation is severe and complicated. How to avoid a large-scale epidemic during the festival? How to accurately prevent and control key places? The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference on the 8th to respond to social concerns.

Strictly implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the “nine prohibitions” requirements

Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission, said that recently, the epidemic situation in neighboring countries has continued to ferment, and China‘s foreign defense import pressure has increased significantly. Since September, 29 provinces across the country have reported new local infections. In some areas, community transmission and epidemic spillover have not been completely blocked. The prevention and control situation is severe and complicated.

“Key provinces with severe epidemics in the early stage have achieved staged results in epidemic prevention and control, and the epidemic situation in some cities in individual provinces is still developing.” Wu Liangyou, deputy director of the National Health Commission’s Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, said that with the end of the summer vacation, a large number of The return of tourists from other places, especially the concentrated return of college students, increases the risk of domestic epidemic spread and cross-regional spread.

Mi Feng said that we must unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “preventing imports from outside, and preventing rebound from within” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, strictly follow the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the requirements of “nine prohibitions”, and strive to be scientific and accurate. Control the epidemic in the shortest time and at the lowest cost.

At the same time, the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism will expose typical cases of violations of the “nine prohibitions” requirements and unauthorized additions.

Duojia, the second-level inspector of the General Supervision Bureau of the National Health and Health Commission, said that the special rectification work will continue to be promoted, so as to achieve comprehensive collection, timely transfer, full verification, and resolute rectification, properly solve the problems related to violation of the “nine prohibitions”, and effectively maintain interests of the people.

To ensure that no local scale epidemic occurs before and after the festival

As the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays are approaching, how can we ensure that no large-scale local epidemic occurs before and after the festival, minimize the impact on production and life, and allow the people to spend a healthy, safe and peaceful holiday?

Wu Liangyou said that my country will adhere to scientific, precise and strict prevention and control of the epidemic. On the basis of the full implementation of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, it will strengthen and optimize a series of prevention and control policies and measures, including advocating the masses to celebrate local festivals, Key places and institutions will check valid nucleic acid test negative certificates and reduce unnecessary gathering activities.

In order to effectively promote the advance of the prevention and control gate, my country will promote “on-the-ground inspection” during and around the National Day holiday, and provide a nucleic acid test service for inter-provincial mobile personnel in accordance with the principle of “voluntary, free, pick-and-go, and unrestricted movement”. After the inter-provincial mobile personnel arrive at their destination, they should actively cooperate with the local area to complete the “on-the-ground inspection”.

Zhou Min, deputy director of the Emergency Response Office of the Ministry of Transport, said that after comprehensive research and judgment, the travel radius of the masses during the holidays will be significantly shortened compared with the normal period. Local tours, surrounding tours and short-distance tours will be the mainstays, and there will be no obvious passenger flow peaks. The transportation department will coordinate the epidemic prevention and control and transportation service guarantee, and make every effort to ensure the safe, healthy and convenient travel of passengers.

Zhou Min reminded that when traveling during the holidays, you should choose regular and legal means of transportation. When entering the passenger terminal and taking public transportation, you should wear a mask throughout the process, consciously maintain social distance, do personal protection, and cooperate with temperature detection and health code inspection. , information registration, etc.

Continue to do a good job in the prevention and control of key places and key populations

“More attention should be paid to the prevention and control of workplaces, schools, nursing homes, large enterprises and other institutions. Once transmission occurs in these places, more infected people will often be formed than ordinary community transmission.” Chief Virology, China Center for Disease Control and Prevention Expert Dong Xiaoping said.

Dong Xiaoping said that for the prevention and control of key places such as industrial parks, if there is no local epidemic, slightly stricter measures can be taken than the general community; if there are scattered infected people in the locality, visitors should be strictly controlled and the park should be strengthened. Health monitoring and nucleic acid testing of staff; if there is community transmission in the locality, stricter measures should be taken according to the specific circumstances, such as closed-loop production, production reduction or even temporary production suspension.

Epidemiological investigations show that some clustered outbreaks may be caused by fitness activities such as swimming pools. How to do a good job in the prevention and control of exercise places such as swimming pools and gyms that cannot wear masks, and at the same time meet the normal exercise needs of citizens?

Dong Xiaoping said that on the one hand, venues should further carry out refined risk assessment and management, and on the other hand, visitors should also do personal health monitoring. .

“Once the urban epidemic is formed, front-line workers in express logistics, maintenance and repair, catering takeaway, sanitation cleaning, and non-closed-loop management are prone to transmission risks. All localities should strengthen health monitoring and nucleic acid and antigen testing to reduce risks.” Dong Xiaoping said.