The North Korean government has adopted a new law that allows the state to carry out a pre-emptive nuclear strike on a country believed to pose an imminent threat to Pyongyang. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA, quoted by the Russian Tass. The law also allows North Korea to automatically strike an opponent if the country is attacked.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that his country “will never give up nuclear weapons or give in to the sanctions imposed by the international community for its war development”. Kim said this when speaking at the newly opened session of the Supreme National Assembly, the legislative body of North Korea.

“Possession of nuclear weapons is our legitimate and inalienable right. We have no plans to refuse nuclear weapons. The new law makes denuclearization talks impossible,” Kim said. At the same time, North Korea undertakes not to sell nuclear weapons and technologies to other countries in accordance with the new law adopted.