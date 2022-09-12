On September 11, the reporter learned from the press conference held by the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic: From 0:00 to 24:00 on September 10, Baoji City reported 17 new asymptomatic infections of the new coronary pneumonia. example. Since September 5, a total of 2 confirmed cases and 60 asymptomatic infections have been found in the city. Currently, they are all in isolation and medical observation in designated municipal hospitals, and their physical condition is stable.

After the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic, the education system of Baoji City quickly activated the emergency response mechanism to minimize the potential risks of the epidemic. From September 6th to 10th, schools of all levels and types in the city conducted large-scale nucleic acid tests for five consecutive days, with a total of 2.7614 million person-times tested, so that “everyone should be checked and no one is missed”; Staff, students and co-residents in medium and high-risk areas strictly implement classified control measures; Baoji City adopts online teaching for schools whose campuses are closed for management and classes are suspended to ensure “suspended classes and non-stop learning”. The rest of the teachers, students and staff have been properly arranged for room and board. At the same time, all schools in the city will carry out environmental disinfection and strict access control management to ensure campus safety.

The Baoji Education Bureau requires the school to check the vacation itinerary of all teachers, students and co-residents one by one on the day before the holiday. On the day of the holiday, all teachers and students must have a 24-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate before returning to school. All colleges and universities stationed in Baobao can organize teachers and students to return to school only after the school opening plan has been reported and approved by the local epidemic prevention and control headquarters, the municipal education work special class, and the provincial competent department. At present, none of the colleges and universities in Baobao has determined the specific start time. After the epidemic prevention and control situation is stabilized, the school will start at a different time and peak, and resolutely guard the “pure land” of the campus, build a strong defense line against the “epidemic”, and reassure teachers and students and parents.(Reporter: Duan Chengfu)