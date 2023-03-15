Home News Omar Geles will also have his wax sculpture
The government of Cesar announced that on Thursday, March 23, the wax sculpture of the Vallenato king, composer and music producer, Omar Geles, will be unveiled.

This was announced by the governor in charge of Cesar, Andrés Meza, in a tour he did with the region’s press for the construction of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center, which is advancing by 47 percent.

The wax sculptures of Alfredo Gutiérrez and Leandro Diaz have already been unveiled, that of Omar Geles is coming and in the month of May the turn will be for the maestro Rafael Escalona.

These wax figures will be part of the museum of fame of the Vallenata Music Cultural Center that will be inaugurated next October.

