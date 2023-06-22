Home » Two people arrested in Garzón, Huila
News

by admin
In two isolated incidents, authorities managed to arrest two people for possession of drugs and domestic violence.

In a new operation against drug trafficking, the quadrant patrol managed to capture an individual in the Julio Bahamón de Garzón neighborhood. According to information provided by the authorities, the subject was found in his possession a bag containing 21 marijuana cigarettes, presumably intended for sale in that area.

The detainee, a 23-year-old from the city of Neiva, was made available to the 21st Sectional Prosecutor to answer charges related to drug trafficking. In addition, the Police informed the public defender on duty about this capture, who will provide the corresponding legal assistance to the accused.

In recent days, various operations and controls have been carried out in Garzón focused on combating drug trafficking, the illegal possession of firearms and other crimes. These actions have resulted in the capture of several people involved in illegal activities, reaffirming the commitment of local authorities to maintain security and order in the city.

In addition to the actions against drug trafficking, another arrest related to a different crime was recorded in Garzón. In this case, a person required by the First Court for the Execution of Penalties and Security Measures of Neiva was arrested for the crime of lack of food assistance. The capture took place in the Centro neighborhood, specifically in Carrera 11 with Calle 7.

