Strict ban on movement of cows and calves in Waqarabad district, establishment of ten check posts: District SP Nandyala Koti Reddy

Waqarabad: 21/Jun

Mr. Nandyala Koti Reddy, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Waqarabad District, has said that during Eid-ul-Azha, the transfer of cows and calves will not be allowed at any cost in Waqarabad District and the police department will keep a strict watch on it. will

In view of Eid-ul-Azha, the District SP today organized a review meeting at the SP Waqarabad office, in which district police officials, livestock department and other relevant officials participated.

In this meeting SP District Waqarabad N. Koti Reddy, IPS said that there will be a strict ban on the transfer of cows and their calves during Eid-ul-Azha and strict legal action will also be taken against the transfer of other animals without valid documents. He said that with the animals to be transported, it is mandatory to have the certificate of “fit for slaughter” and all the documents of the vehicles. And there should be a distance of two meters between the animals in each vehicle. The vehicles must be kept together. Animals should not be transported in large numbers.

District SP Koti Reddy, IPS said that ten check posts have been set up at different places in the district to prevent illegal movement of animals. When buying and selling animals, it is mandatory for the sellers and buyers to obtain a sale certificate or receipt from the gram panchayat or municipal officials and this receipt must be present during the transfer of animals. .

District SPN Koti Reddy warned that strict legal action will be taken and cases will be registered against those violating all the above rules by confiscating the animals and moving them to the village hall. District SP Waqarabad has said that Ten inter-state and inter-district check posts are being established at various places in Waqarabad district.

At the same time, District SP Waqarabad N. Koti Reddy IPS has also warned that if anyone has information about illegal transfer of animals, they should inform the police. against those who stop the vehicles, encourage them, forcibly remove the animals from the vehicles, attack the vehicles loaded with animals and people by disturbing and harassing them and those who create religious tension in this matter. Strict legal action will also be taken.

District S.N. Koti Reddy IPS also warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who spread hateful old or modern videos, photos or other content on social media. Hateful content should not be spread on social media. The District SP clarified that the police department has a strict eye on social media. Legal action will be taken against posts, comments, likes or forwards that hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. Media users are also advised to keep an eye on it.

District SP Waqarabad Mr. N. Koti Reddy IPS has said that the police department will ensure all measures for the peaceful conduct of Eid al-Fitr and the cooperation of the people with the police is indispensable for the maintenance of law and order in the district.

In this meeting held at the SP office, Additional SP District Waqarabad Srinivas Rao, Additional SPDTC Muralidhar, District Veterinary Officer Waqarabad Anil Kumar, District Marketing Officer Saranga Pani, Waqarabad, Pargi and Tandoor sub-division officials, Circle Inspector Police. Apart from sub-inspectors of police, other relevant officials were also present.

