U.21 European Championships: winning debut for Georgia and Spain – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 21 – First day of the Under 21 European Championships underway in Romania and Georgia and the first surprise is already recorded in group A: the young hosts from Georgia emulate the exploits of the “Neapolitan” Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and they impose 2-0 on Portugal. On the other hand, things went badly in group B for Romania, who lost 3-0 to Spain.
Here is the full picture.
Group A Belgium U21-Netherlands U21 0-0; Georgia U21-Portugal U21 2-0.
Group B Ukraine U21-Croatia U21 2-0; Romania U21-Spain U21 0-3. (HANDLE).
