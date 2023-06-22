Missing submarine, the expert: “If rescuers were quick and good with calculations, then there is hope”

While the rescuers look for the Titan – chasing the noises coming from the ocean – they try to figure out if the passengers of the submarine headed for the wreck of the Titanic may they still have hope of salvation. In reality, hopes do not hang by the classic thread, but by the accounts. If the rescuers of the Coast Guard of the USA and Canada – who have been trying to locate the point where the vehicle with five passengers on board is located for two days – have calculated well a series of factors, from the point where the Titan sank to the currents, then it remains one remota chance to find the missing vehicle and perhaps even the living crew members. For the rescue of the Titanic submarine, everything depends “on how the sonars moved, how much sea area they scanned and – explains submarine pilot and wreck expert Fernando Cugliari to La Repubblica – how long they worked on it. Only if they provide proof that they found something down there, then theuse of Rov (the remotely operated underwater robot, ed) will make sense”.

If they find anything” it gives you coordinates with an exact spot on where the sub could be. Only then is it worth using the Rov.” This is what is happening now: “Sending a Rov without specific sonar feedback it would be like dropping the needle into a haystack. Normally you only use it if you are sure where the object is”. When asked if there is still hope of saving the crew, the expert replies: “If operations started right away, if they were quick and good with calculations, then there is hope. The fact that they have only a few hours of oxygen left seems dramatic, but opens up the possibility that they are still alive. The 4000 meters, in the big darkare a really important depth, but we have to have confidence that a rescue is still possible.”

